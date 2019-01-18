Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Bello Machre receives $119K from Exelon from their 2018 iTee golf tournament

| January 18, 2019
Rams Head

Bello Machre is pleased to announce that Exelon’s 2018 iTee Charity Golf Tournament has made a donation of $119,600 to its organization. This generous gift is the largest corporate gift ever received by Bello Machre.

Earlier this year, Bello Machre was selected as the tournament’s charitable recipient. Each year the Exelon iTee Charity Golf Committee selects a local charity to benefit from the generosity of its sponsors and participants. Bruce Gibbons – Chair of the iTee Charity Golf Tournament and a Director of IT at Exelon, headed up the selection committee. He was also instrumental in putting this wonderful event together that was held on August 6, 2018, at Hayfields Country Club in Cockeysville, Maryland.

“The passion Bello Machre has for what they do is amazing! It is because of people and organizations like Bello Machre that gives me comfort in knowing that there are really great people out there with compassion and doing great things for others!” says Bruce Gibbons.

Situated in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bello Machre has been nurturing, teaching and caring for people with developmental disabilities for over 40 years. The organization has helped thousands of people with developmental disabilities and were founded by a group of parents who wanted better lives for their sons and daughters than institutional living.

“Words cannot express the gratitude we feel towards Exelon and its incredible sponsors. We are humbled to be included in the iTee charity Golf Tournament. This gift will be life-changing for hundreds of families and people we support at Bello Machre,” says Dr. Robert T. Ireland, President and CEO of Bello Machre.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here