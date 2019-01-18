Bello Machre receives $119K from Exelon from their 2018 iTee golf tournament

Bello Machre is pleased to announce that Exelon’s 2018 iTee Charity Golf Tournament has made a donation of $119,600 to its organization. This generous gift is the largest corporate gift ever received by Bello Machre.

Earlier this year, Bello Machre was selected as the tournament’s charitable recipient. Each year the Exelon iTee Charity Golf Committee selects a local charity to benefit from the generosity of its sponsors and participants. Bruce Gibbons – Chair of the iTee Charity Golf Tournament and a Director of IT at Exelon, headed up the selection committee. He was also instrumental in putting this wonderful event together that was held on August 6, 2018, at Hayfields Country Club in Cockeysville, Maryland.

“The passion Bello Machre has for what they do is amazing! It is because of people and organizations like Bello Machre that gives me comfort in knowing that there are really great people out there with compassion and doing great things for others!” says Bruce Gibbons.

Situated in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bello Machre has been nurturing, teaching and caring for people with developmental disabilities for over 40 years. The organization has helped thousands of people with developmental disabilities and were founded by a group of parents who wanted better lives for their sons and daughters than institutional living.

“Words cannot express the gratitude we feel towards Exelon and its incredible sponsors. We are humbled to be included in the iTee charity Golf Tournament. This gift will be life-changing for hundreds of families and people we support at Bello Machre,” says Dr. Robert T. Ireland, President and CEO of Bello Machre.

