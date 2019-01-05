Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
B.I.G book sale coming up this month

| January 5, 2019
Rams Head

Books for International Goodwill will hold another book sale on Saturday January 26th, 2019 from 8am to 2 pm at 451 Defense Highway in Annapolis. Over 70,000 books will be on the shelves. Books will be priced at $3 for hardbacks, $2 for trade soft bound, and $1 for pocket paperbacks.

B.I.G. collects over 1,000 books per day most of which are sent to underserved parts of the world to keep these books alive and to assist in the growth of education and culture in developing countries. Books not suitable for these shipments are offered for sale to local residents at these very reasonable prices.

Proceeds from book sales pay for shipments of books overseas to communities building their local libraries.

B.I.G. is the signature project of the Parole Rotary. Over the 20 years that B.I.G. operated, they distributed over 8.5 million books to more than 30 under-served populations around the world keeping used books alive, increasing literacy and knowledge, spreading our language and culture, and keeping old books out of our landfills.

For more information call 410 757-2785, email [email protected] or check the website www.big-books.org.

