Annapolis man arrested for distribution and possession of child pornography

On October 15, 2018, the Anne Arundel County Police Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit received a Cybertip. The Cybertip was received from the Internet Crimes Against Children’s (ICAC) task force. The tip revealed apparent images of child pornography that had been uploaded to an account.

Child Abuse detectives secured subpoenas and search warrants in order to aid in identifying the account, address and the suspect uploading the child pornography. On the morning of Thursday, January 24, 2019 members of the Child Abuse Unit along with the Digital Forensics Lab executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Green Top Court, Annapolis, Maryland. Through interviews the suspect, identified as Richard David Hurwitz a thirty four year old male who resided in the 1800 block of Green Top Court, was located in the residence. During a search of the residence multiple electronic devices were seized for further analysis. The suspect, Richard Hurwitz, was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of Distributing Child Pornography and two counts of Possessing Child Pornography. He is currently incarcerated at the Jennifer Road Detention Center on a no bond status.

Anne Arundel County Police Department is an affiliate of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), which is comprised of police agencies from around the state. Its primary mission is to protect children from computer-facilitated sexual exploitation. The Task Force works cooperatively with law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to provide resources to combat these crimes. Additionally, the Task Force provides community awareness campaigns helping to prevent the spread of these crimes through education.

Hurwitz’ s address is the same address listed on campaign finance reports for former candidate for State Senate, Eve Hurwitz . Their relationship is unknown.

Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers. This has been and is a very active and ongoing investigation.

Source : AACoPD

