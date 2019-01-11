Annapolitan Danny Burns to celebrate album release at Rams Head On Stage

Two decades before releasing his 2018 debut, North Country — a collaborative album filled with appearances by icons like Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Tift Merritt, and Dan Tyminski— he kicked off his career as a traveling folksinger, logging shows on both sides of the Atlantic. He’s been on the road ever since, sharpening a sound that mixes the folk traditions of his native Ireland with diverse American influences. After living in America for 19 years — first in New York City, where he cut his teeth with a string of bar gigs, followed by stints in New Orleans, Chicago, and the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC — Burns has shared shows with a number of acclaimed musicians who, like him, breathe new life into older sounds. North Country nods to that diverse group of friends, shining a light not only Burns himself, but also on the community he inhabits. Holly Williams, Mindy Smith, Cara Dillon, Tim O’Brien, ChessBoxer, and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Critter Fuqua all make appearances. The result is a transatlantic folk album that’s both diverse and driving, filled with swooning melodies, evocative storytelling, and an elevated level of musicianship. Self-produced by the frontman himself, North Country was largely recorded at Gary Paczosa’s home studio in Nashville, as well as the city’s Butcher Shoppe studio (owned by John Prine and David “Fergie” Ferguson).