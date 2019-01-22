Annapolis Yacht Sales honors Bay roots with new website launch

Mid-Atlantic yacht and brokerage authority Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) has introduced a new website designed for a streamlined user experience while emphasizing its Chesapeake Bay heritage.

“Our first priority in redesigning our website was functionality,” said Rob Taishoff, AYS CEO and Principal. “We simplified the site’s navigation and listings for easier sharing and broker connection. We’ve also moved our important events and updates to the homepage so our customers can easily stay abreast of the latest goings-on here at AYS.”

The new site has been built with advanced search functionality and also features a streamlined service section for easy maintenance or repair requests. But perhaps most notable is the new video that greets visitors on the homepage. “We really wanted to get back to our roots,” said Chris Humphreys, AYS Director of Customer Satisfaction and Principal. “We cherish our home on the bay, so we wanted our customers to get acquainted with what it means to be part of the AYS family.”

This redesigned website is part of AYS’s reinvigorated approach to client service, also reflected by the forthcoming Premium Featured Listings Program. The program will provide exclusive marketing tools for premium brokerage yachts.

Check out the new website at www.annapolisyachtsales.com.

