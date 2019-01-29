Annapolis Restaurant Week — March 2-10

Annapolis Restaurant Week celebrates its 11th year during the week of March 2-10, 2019. This year the event is being expanded by two days to allow everyone to enjoy both weekends as well as the weekdays to enjoy the dining specials. “With 40 dining options people wanted more time to try out additional restaurants” says Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. The program originated as a marketing program of the Annapolis Business Association and today is managed by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. It has become a popular way for locals to get out and socialize over good food as the winter season comes to a close.

Annapolis Restaurant Week is Saturday March 2 through Sunday March 10, 2019. Forty restaurants in both downtown Annapolis and the greater Annapolis area will be offering two-course, price-fixed meal selections for just $12.95 for breakfast and $15.95 for lunch. A three-course dinner for $34.95 will be the main attraction. Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials.

This is the perfect time to try out new restaurants along with your favorites. The city has become a dining destination over the years and this event highlights some of the areas most popular dining destinations. “Annapolis Restaurant Week is popular with both locals and tourists. With so many dining options and specials you will want to go out to eat every night this week.” says Matt Schatzle Chairman of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

For those looking for a wider range of menu experiences, many of the restaurants have added gluten free and vegetarian options to their menus. Others will be highlighting chef specials available only during Restaurant Week. You can also pick restaurants that offer live music after your meal, vegetarian options, gluten free options, waterfront views or restaurants that are located in historic buildings. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Many of the restaurants are also going greener. Starting last year during Annapolis Restaurant Week many adopted to give straws only on request or convert to paper straws.

As Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are confirmed locations will be added to the website beginning January 19th. Participating restaurants and their information including menus and the best ways to make a reservation will be posted at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com

For those that want to add to the experience, Annapolis has a wide range of offerings to fill your week including shopping at boutiques and galleries, museums to visit, local bands and performing arts events as well. Annapolis also has many hotels, inns and bed and breakfast options. If you need help planning your trip to Annapolis visit www.visitannapolis.org

