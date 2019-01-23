Annapolis Police arrest group of teens with stolen vehicle and tags

About 930am yesterday (1/22/2019), Annapolis Police responded to a the unit block of Rockwell Court. The caller had advised that three people had been sitting in a parked car in the neighborhood for approximately two hours.

When officers arrived, the three occupants of the vehicle exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle was displaying a Maryland registration tag reported stolen to the Baltimore Police Department and the vehicle itself was reported stolen to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

All three suspects were located and arrested.

Sincere Brown, 18, of Annapolis fled from the driver’s seat and was charged with possession of stolen property. Brown was released on his own recognizance by the District Court Commissioner.

The passengers, a 16 year old male and a 15 year old male from Annapolis, were charged with possession of stolen property on juvenile citations and released to their guardians.

