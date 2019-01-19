Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Annapolis’ GreenScape scheduled for April 27th

| January 19, 2019
Rams Head

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis invite you to help make Maryland’s capital city a beautiful place during 2019. This year’s GreenScape will take place on Saturday, April 27.

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain native flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City. The City provides plant materials, mulch, trash bags and gloves, and in turn, members of the community volunteer to make a difference in Annapolis.

Organizational meetings will be held Wednesday, February 6 and Wednesday, March 6. Both meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

If you are unable to attend the meeting on Wednesday, February 6, you can download the order form at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape. Complete the form and e-mail it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here