Annapolis’ GreenScape scheduled for April 27th

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis invite you to help make Maryland’s capital city a beautiful place during 2019. This year’s GreenScape will take place on Saturday, April 27.

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain native flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City. The City provides plant materials, mulch, trash bags and gloves, and in turn, members of the community volunteer to make a difference in Annapolis.

Organizational meetings will be held Wednesday, February 6 and Wednesday, March 6. Both meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

If you are unable to attend the meeting on Wednesday, February 6, you can download the order form at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape. Complete the form and e-mail it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.

