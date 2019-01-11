After brief chase, Annapolis Police arrest two in theft of 3 iPhones from T-Mobile

Yesterday about 11:30am, Annapolis Police responded to the T-Mobile store in the Bay Forest Shopping Center for a reported theft of three iPhones.

An officer responding to the theft saw the vehicle the men were described as leaving in being operated on Bay Ridge Av near Bay Ridge Rd. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Tyler Av near Hilltop La, but the driver immediately fled, turning down Primrose Rd and striking a tree.

The two occupants fled the vehicle on foot, but were quickly stopped by officers.

The phones stolen from the store were found in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Jarred Brown, 30, of Hyattsville and the passenger as Dasheem Smith, 28, of Suitland. Brown and Smith suffered injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

They were later released and both were charged with theft and destruction of property. Both men are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB