A Chinese New Year Celebration at Maryland Hall on February 5th

A Chinese New Year celebration with interactive demonstrations and performances by the Guangdong Arts Troupe from China will be held Tuesday, February 5, in Annapolis at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St., starting at 5:30 p.m. The festival is free and suitable for all ages. The festival celebrates the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Pig.

The interactive demonstrations will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The demonstrations will include Cantonese opera costumes, lion costumes, lion puppets, and Rose Medallion painting.

At 6:45 p.m., a film on the Chinese New Year will be featured.

Beginning at 7:00 there will be performances of acrobatics, dance, and Cantonese music.

The Chinese New Year celebration is presented by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, and the Administration of Culture, Radio, Film, Television, Press and Publication of Guangzhou Municipality.

WAE is a non-profit organization that bridges international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy. For additional information, check the WAE website at www.worldartists.org.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB