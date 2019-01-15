60-year old man stabbed in Annapolis’ Robinwood neighborhood, police searching for suspect

On January 14th at 1:15am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in the City’s Robinwood neighborhood for a reported stabbing.

Officers located a 60 year old male from Annapolis inside a vehicle. The man was suffering from a wound to his stomach. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

Police are actively searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 or provide anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB