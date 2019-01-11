11th Annual Bridges to the World International Film Festival at Maryland Hall

The 111h Annual Bridges to the World International Film Festival will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Bowen Theater of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St., Annapolis on Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 25, and March 4. On Feb. 18, the film will be shown at the State of Maryland Building, 100 Community Pl., in Crownsville.

Admission is free for all of the movies, which are sponsored by World Artists Experiences and the International Division of Maryland’s Office of the Secretary of State

The Bridges to the World International Film Festival is a statewide initiative in recognition of the State’s global reach and connections.

The films to be presented are “Children for Hotel America” from Lithuania on Feb. 4, “The Band’s Visit” from Israel on Feb 11, “The Children of Genghis” from Mongolia on Feb. 18, “The Train of Salt and Sugar” from Mozambique on Feb. 25, and a film to be announced on March 4.

The films were selected and provided by the respective embassies to represents their country’s spirit and art of film making.

Each film will be introduced and followed by a discussion. Films will be shown in English or with English subtitles.

The same films will be shown in California, Cumberland, Salisbury University, and Towson University. The complete schedule is available at WAE’s website at www.worldartists.org.

World Artists Experiences is a non-profit organization which bridges international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy in schools, colleges, and communities to foster respect, trust, hope, and peace in the world. For more information contact WAE at [email protected] .

