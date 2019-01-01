1 North’s Margo Cook earns CFP certification

1 North Wealth Services announced today that Margo Cook, an Investment Advisor, Financial Planner, CAP, CFRE, in the firm’s wealth management office in Annapolis, MD, has been awarded the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification.

Ms. Cook’s work as a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) and Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) has led to her becoming a known expert on guiding high net worth philanthropists on the optimal charitable gifting methods as a complement to her expertise in investments and financial planning. She has been sought out by local non-profit leaders to teach their board members and donors the optimal ways to give charitably. Ms. Cook is a graduate of the University of Miami (FL) and St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis, MD. She has deep roots in the Annapolis community and intends to continue to invest in the success and betterment of the local community.

In addition to providing financial planning services, Ms. Cook is committed to giving back to the local community through the donation of her time and resources, focused in particular on battling the disease of addiction, improving access to quality mental healthcare, and providing resources to ensure every child becomes literate, among many causes. Namely, Ms. Cook is a volunteer educator at Pathways Drug & Alcohol Treatment Center in Annapolis, where she provides education, tools and resources for patients on how to financially recover from their addiction.

Ms. Cook also serves on the boards of the Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee, Anne Arundel Women Giving Together, Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) Annapolis, and Medicine with a Mission. She also volunteers with many other organizations including Summit School, St. Mary’s of Annapolis, Anne Arundel Medical Center, The Betty Effect, Annapolis Opera Company and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

1 North Wealth Services is a fee-only financial management and advisory firm providing customized investment management and financial plans for clients. The firm works closely with each individual and family to ensure that their investments match their goals through active management and constant communication. The main office is located in Annapolis, MD with satellite services in Centreville, MD. For more information, call Margo Cook at 410.975.0099 or visit www.1northwealthservices.com.

