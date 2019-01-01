Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

1 dead, 6 injured in overnight fire

| January 31, 2019
Rams Head

One man is dead, two are in critical condition, and four others were injured in a Glen Burnie fire that broke out just before midnight on January 30, 2019.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Wellham Avenue in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned there was a man trapped in the basement. The man, in his early 40s was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 32 year old female and a 5 year old child were also critically injured and are currently being treated.

Additionally a 31-year old male and three females; ages 44, 22, and 3, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

All were residents of the home and the deceased and critically injured were all removed from the basement.

41 firefighters responded and the fire was placed under control within 30 minutes. A cause or damage estimate has. It been determined. However, investigators believe the origin was in the basement.

Rams Head

Category: NEWS

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here