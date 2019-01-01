1 dead, 6 injured in overnight fire

One man is dead, two are in critical condition, and four others were injured in a Glen Burnie fire that broke out just before midnight on January 30, 2019.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Wellham Avenue in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned there was a man trapped in the basement. The man, in his early 40s was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 32 year old female and a 5 year old child were also critically injured and are currently being treated.

Additionally a 31-year old male and three females; ages 44, 22, and 3, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

All were residents of the home and the deceased and critically injured were all removed from the basement.

41 firefighters responded and the fire was placed under control within 30 minutes. A cause or damage estimate has. It been determined. However, investigators believe the origin was in the basement.

