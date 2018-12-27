ICYMI: Your guide to New Years Eve 2018 in Annapolis

Downtown Annapolis is the place to ring in the new year. The City of Annapolis has a wide range of activities and entertainment for you to participate in and celebrate with your friends and family.

The City of Annapolis has 2 fireworks events. The early fireworks are family friendly at the Wheems-Whalen ball fields behind Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Free parking for this event is at Park Place starting at 2pm with a free shuttle to and from the event. The parking lot at the fields are reserved for handicap parking only. Starting at 3pm the fields fill up with a wide range of kid friendly activities with moon bounces, obstacle courses, face painting, food truck, live music and more. The nearby Chesapeake Children’s Museum will also be open. At 530pm the fireworks display will entertain the crowds.

The City Dock events under the big heated tent start at 8pm. There will be free live entertainment from Scott Hymes’ Radio City Band with dancing for all ages and a special close up fireworks display at Midnight to ring in the new year. Both of these activities are alcohol free and open to all ages. You can watch the fireworks from anywhere around the City Dock or you can see them from the water on Watermarks New Year’s Eve Cruise.

For Sports Fans the day starts early with the Military Bowl Parade starting at 9am. The parade lead by the Clydesdale horses goes up Main Street, around Church Circle, The first block of West Street, to Calvert Street, Rowe Blvd and the stadium. The Military Bowl Game kicks off at noon at the stadium. After the football game stay parked at the stadium and take the free shuttle to downtown Annapolis. For basketball fans you can also catch a game at Alumni Hall at 6pm of Navy vs. St. Joseph’s- Women’s Basketball

Other options during the afternoon include Holiday Break Art Camp at ArtFarmon West Street, Jolly Express Cruises departing from City Dock and the 1820’s Dutch American Christmas with the Lookerman Family exhibit at Hammond Harwood House on Maryland Ave.

There is a wide range of additional evening entertainment at most restaurants downtown including;

Italian Small Plates Pop Up Cooking Class at a secret location

The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute NYE Concert at Rams Head On Stage

Sweet Leda at Stan and Joe’s Saloon

Ray Wroten And The Revolvers at BAROAK

New Year’s Eve Bash at Metropolitan

New Year’s Eve Bash at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel

Acoustic Open Mic at Fado’s

Poker Night at O’Brien’s Steak House

New Year’s Eve BASH at Middleton Tavern

The best places to park for NYE afternoon and evening events include:

Park Place – 1 Park Place (free for those arriving after 2pm and exiting before 2am),

Calvert Street Garage – 19 St Johns Street (Free 6pm to 6am)

Whitmore Parking Garage – 25 Clay Street ($4 6am to 4pm and $2 from 4pm to 6am)

The free circulator shuttle stops at all the above parking garages.

