“Who’s Your Hero?” Let us know and you could be a big part of the Military Bowl! #BudHeroes

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, and Katcef Brothers, Inc., are excited to announce they are teaming up again for the Budweiser Who’s Your Hero?campaign. The promotion, which invites the public to share stories about the everyday heroes in their lives, kicks off on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11 and runs through the Military Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31.

Five Heroes and the person nominating them will be selected to receive a VIP Military Bowl package, including participation in the Military Bowl Parade, pregame hospitality, game tickets, in-game recognition and postgame field passes. To nominate a hero, please visit militarybowl.org/budheroes.

“Each fall we are moved by the stories of the men and women who are nominated as Heroes,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are excited to continue this promotion and can’t wait to read about more Heroes and the impact they made.”

Who’s Your Hero? got started on Sunday, Nov. 11 with a special kickoff event at Heroes Pub in Annapolis and have been happening every week since. You can find out where you can nominate your hero in person at militarybowl.org/budheroes.

“Every year, we are completely overwhelmed by the responses we receive as part of our Budweiser Who’s Your Hero? program and every one of them represents something great about our community,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers, Inc. “It has become a true highlight of our longstanding support of the Military Bowl.”

The 2018 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman features Virginia Tech Vs University of Cincinnati. The game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets and parking passes can be purchased at militarybowl.org/tickets.

