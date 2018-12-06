“Herrmann
Weapons and drugs seized in Crofton raid, man arrested and charged

| December 6, 2018
Jacob David Bender

In early November of 2018, Anne Arundel County Police detectives received information regarding the sale of controlled dangerous substances from a residence located in the 2500 block of Vineyard Lane in Crofton. Detectives conducted an investigation, and on December 4, 2018 at approximately 4:06 p.m., executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence with the assistance of the Southern District Tactical Narcotics Team, Southern District Tactical Patrol Unit, and Western District Tactical Patrol Unit. One subject was arrested and the following items were located and seized as a result of the search:

  • 30.56 grams marijuana
  • 40.94 grams marijuana wax
  • 2.31 grams crushed pills (unknown combination)
  • 204 Alprazolam prescription pills
  • 2 Buprenophine Hydrochloride prescription pills
  • 1 Oxycodone Hydrochloride prescription pill
  • CDS paraphernalia
  • Sig Sauer P220 .45 Cal handgun (with 14 .45 cal. rounds)
  • Remington 870 Express shotgun
  • Model 311 Stevens shotgun
  • Traditions muzzle loader
  • 24 12 gauge shotgun rounds
  • 1 box of .22 cal. rounds
  • $10,093.00 US Currency

Arrested:

  • Jacob David Bender | 33 | 2500 block Vineyard Lane, Crofton, MD

Charges: 

  • Possession Not Marijuana: 3 Counts
  • Possession Marijuana: 1 Count
  • CDS Possession with intent to Distribute: 3 Counts
  • Possession Paraphernalia: 1 Count
  • Weapons related Charges: 2 Counts
  • Removal of Prescription label: 1 Count

