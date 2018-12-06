Weapons and drugs seized in Crofton raid, man arrested and charged

In early November of 2018, Anne Arundel County Police detectives received information regarding the sale of controlled dangerous substances from a residence located in the 2500 block of Vineyard Lane in Crofton. Detectives conducted an investigation, and on December 4, 2018 at approximately 4:06 p.m., executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence with the assistance of the Southern District Tactical Narcotics Team, Southern District Tactical Patrol Unit, and Western District Tactical Patrol Unit. One subject was arrested and the following items were located and seized as a result of the search:

30.56 grams marijuana

40.94 grams marijuana wax

2.31 grams crushed pills (unknown combination)

204 Alprazolam prescription pills

2 Buprenophine Hydrochloride prescription pills

1 Oxycodone Hydrochloride prescription pill

CDS paraphernalia

Sig Sauer P220 .45 Cal handgun (with 14 .45 cal. rounds)

Remington 870 Express shotgun

Model 311 Stevens shotgun

Traditions muzzle loader

24 12 gauge shotgun rounds

1 box of .22 cal. rounds

$10,093.00 US Currency

Arrested:

Jacob David Bender | 33 | 2500 block Vineyard Lane, Crofton, MD

Charges:

Possession Not Marijuana: 3 Counts

Possession Marijuana: 1 Count

CDS Possession with intent to Distribute: 3 Counts

Possession Paraphernalia: 1 Count

Weapons related Charges: 2 Counts

Removal of Prescription label: 1 Count

