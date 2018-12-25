Volunteer Open House at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) is hosting a Volunteer Open House in honor of the National Day of Service, to be held on January 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Museum’s Bay Room.

Do you love meeting new people? Do you love the Chesapeake Bay? Help AMM preserve maritime history and create the next generation of Bay stewards by joining the volunteer team!

AMM currently enjoys a robust group of over 240 volunteers who worked a total of 6,000 hours in 2018. However, recent expansion, including a second campus at the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park and the acquisition of the historic Skipjack, Wilma Lee, has made it necessary to grow its corps proportionally.

“Our hard-working volunteers continue to be the heart of the organization,” said Volunteer Coordinator Donna Adams. “Local residents interested in history, continuing education, or handy with a hammer will find great options for involvement with various levels of commitment. There is something for everyone!”

Volunteer opportunities include:

Archives & Oral History | Duties: Interviewing, Editing Transcripts (Flexible daytime hours.)

| Duties: Interviewing, Editing Transcripts (Flexible daytime hours.) Winter Lecture Series | Duties: Setup/Cleanup, Check-in (Eight lectures January-February.)

| Duties: Setup/Cleanup, Check-in (Eight lectures January-February.) Special Events/Fundraisers: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning / Boatyard Beach Bash Duties: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup (1-day commitment)

/ Duties: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup (1-day commitment) Concert Series: Tides and Tunes (10 concerts) & September Sunsets (4 concerts) | Duties: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup

(10 concerts) & (4 concerts) | Duties: Guest Check-in, Setup/Cleanup Docent/Tour Guide | Duties: Greet visitors & provide tours (Shifts available Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round.)

| Duties: Greet visitors & provide tours (Shifts available Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round.) Wooden Boat Crew | Duties: restore/repair wooden boat exhibits (Days vary in warmer months.)

| Duties: restore/repair wooden boat exhibits (Days vary in warmer months.) Gardening Team | Duties: maintain grounds of the Museum (Days vary in warmer months.)

| Duties: maintain grounds of the Museum (Days vary in warmer months.) Education Programs | Duties: assist in educating local school children at both campuses and on harbor cruises (Days vary year round. Mostly mornings.)

| Duties: assist in educating local school children at both campuses and on harbor cruises (Days vary year round. Mostly mornings.) Grounds Crew at Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park | Duties: Landscaping projects, trail restoration & general gardening (Days vary in warmer months.)

| Duties: Landscaping projects, trail restoration & general gardening (Days vary in warmer months.) COMING SOON! Skipjack Wilma Lee | Duties: Guide Tours, Maintenance, Sailing Crew

| Duties: Guide Tours, Maintenance, Sailing Crew Administrative Support | Duties: Filing, Correspondence, Organizing (During normal business hours.)

| Duties: Filing, Correspondence, Organizing (During normal business hours.) Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse | Duties: Guide Tours, Maintenance (Saturdays & Sundays, June-October, Weather Permitting)

No pre-registration is required for the open house. Current volunteers will be on hand to discuss all opportunities at this event. Those who are unable to attend but are interested in volunteering can email [email protected] or visitamaritime.org/support/volunteer to fill out an interest form.

