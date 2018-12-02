Virginia Tech and Cincinnati to lock horns in Military Bowl on New Years Eve in Annapolis

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, today announced that Virginia Tech and the University of Cincinnati have accepted invitations to play in this year’s game on Monday, Dec. 31 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The game is a rematch of the 2014 Military Bowl, which Virginia Tech won before a sellout crowd of 34,277. It will be the second appearance for each team in the Military Bowl.

“What a great matchup!” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “The 2014 Military Bowl between the Hokies and Bearcats was our first-ever sellout. Virginia Tech remains one of the most popular teams in our region and Cincinnati has enjoyed a terrific season with 10 wins and only one loss in regulation. We can’t wait for another great game.”

Virginia Tech (6-6) will be playing in a bowl game for the 26th consecutive season, the nation’s longest active streak and the third-longest streak in NCAA history. Needing a win Saturday against Marshall to become bowl-eligible, the Hokies turned in one of their best performances this season. Quarterback Ryan Willis threw touchdown passes to four different receivers in the first half and finished with 312 yards passing and a career-high four touchdowns as the Hokies beat the Thundering Herd, 41-20.

Cincinnati (10-2) started its season with a win on the road at UCLA and reached the 10-win mark for the seventh time in school history, securing its first bowl bid since 2015. Running back Michael Warren II has rushed for 1,163 yards and tied the school single-season record with 17 rushing touchdowns; his 18 total touchdowns are a school single-season record.

This will be the 12th meeting between the teams; Virginia Tech holds a 6-5 series lead. It will be their fourth meeting in a bowl game. Prior to the 2014 Military Bowl, Virginia Tech won 20-7 in the Orange Bowl following the 2008 season and Cincinnati won 18-6 in the Sun Bowl following the 1946 season.

Tickets for the Military Bowl start at $30 and can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849. Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

