Vida Taco Bar in Severna Park to host Touch-A-Truck event on December 16th

Vida Taco Bar of Severna Park will host a free holiday Touch-a-Truck event on Sunday, December 16. The family-friendly fiesta will benefit Severna Park Assistance Network (SPAN), a Severna Park-based food pantry. Attendees who make a donation of one canned good will get the unique opportunity to climb aboard and explore fire vehicles, including the Chief’s Vehicle, Engine, and Ambulance, and meet first responders from the Earleigh Heights Fire Department.

Bands from The Priddy Music Academy, a Millersville-based music school, will provide live entertainment, playing sets throughout the afternoon.

“We wanted to create a warm, inviting experience for the community and our first responders, while also brightening the holidays for families who are in need this season in our own backyard,” said Andrew Fox, Partner at Vida Taco Bar.

The restaurant is offering a Cinnamon Apple Sangria specialty cocktail for $7.00, with $1.00 from each donated to the Earleigh Heights Fire Department. Additionally, Vida Taco Bar’s full menu will be available in the restaurant during the event.

