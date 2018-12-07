USNA’s 13th Company runs Army-Navy game ball to Philadelphia (PHOTOS)

Midshipmen of the 13th Company gathered at 7am this morning, for a motivational kick-off to begin the 128 mile trek from Bancroft Hall to Philadelphia for the 38th running of the Army-Navy game ball. The first relay team of Midshipmen was joined by the Naval Academy’s Superintendent, VADM Walter E. “Ted” Carter and CAPT Robert Chadwick , Commandant of Midshipman.

The Army team will also run a game ball, beginning their trip from West Point. Both game balls will be presented by each team’s ball runners at the stadium prior to the start of the game.

Originating in 1982 as a desire to get the “unlucky” 13th company off the Naval Academy grounds, the Army-Navy ball run has evolved into a highly spirited event, demonstrating the pride and enthusiasm of the entire Brigade of Midshipmen as well as their excitement and support for the Army-Navy football tradition.

The Army-Navy football game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Saturday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. This year’s game marks the 119th time the Naval Academy’s Midshipmen will compete against West Point’s Black Knights on the football field. The football rivalry began in 1890 with Navy beating Army, 24-0. Navy’s record against Army currently stands at 60 wins, 51 losses, and seven ties. Army is riding on a two-year winning streak that Navy hopes to beat tomorrow morning.

