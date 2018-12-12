Two longtime Main Street businesses to shutter after the holidays

Two longtime fixtures on Main Street in Annapolis will be dark in 2019. Eye On Annapolis has learned that the Annapolis Running Shop and another long-established business will be closing right after the New Year.

Annapolis Running Shop posted the following on their Facebook page a few hours ago:

Earlier this afternoon, we learned about the other business. For now, we are withholding the name until we speak with the owner; but, we did speak with an employee who said part of the decision to close was due to increased competition from online merchants.

Between these two stores, they represent 80 years of retail. Let that sink in for a minute. For a cumulative 8 decades, these two shops have provided income for the owners, jobs for the employees, and products for thousands of customers.

Neither store sells an obsolete product. In fact, the products in both are timeless. Being in business is tough. Being in business in Annapolis is tougher. There are many vacancies on Main Street, Maryland Avenue, Annapolis Street, West Street, State Circle, and the other retail spots around town. The people in these businesses are our friends. Our neighbors. They are a good part of what makes Annapolis a community. As a community, we cannot let them down. The City’s Economic Development Manager just resigned. Mayor Buckley, you need to replace her VERY quickly. You cannot let these businesses down!

At Eye On Annapolis, we have been preaching for almost ten years about how important it is to support local businesses–retail or service.

When you head out to Midnight Madness this Thursday and next, take a look at all the shops that are open and welcoming you. Feel the warmth in a frigid night air. Notice the smiles. The laughter. The friendships.

And then imagine your Midnight Madness without that.

Happy clicking.

And to Jenny and Ryan of the Annapolis Running Shop–thank you and we wish you all the best as you move on. We will miss you.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, OPINION, Post To FB