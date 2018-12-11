TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 214 (Central Ave) sinkhole repair begins tomorrow through end of the month

Tomorrow, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform emergency road work on MD 214 (Central Avenue) at MD 468 (Muddy Creek Road) to repair a sinkhole in Anne Arundel County. Motorists will be guided through the work zone using a flagging operation between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until the end of the month.

The sinkhole, which is in a merge lane on MD 214 just east of MD 468, was first identified in May. Temporary repairs were made, and once additional steel plates were added, the lane was closed for safety pending long-term repairs. A special design was required for this repair due to the depth of the pipe, location of the work, and environmental considerations.

MDOT SHA contractor A.J. Romano, Inc., of Laurel, will be replacing the pipe that runs under MD 214. Approximately 27,000 vehicles use this section of MD 214 each day, so motorists are encouraged to leave additional commute time during the repair work.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto www.md511.maryland.gov.

