The holidays are here so celebrate! Here are 9 ways!

Magical! That’s the word that best describes Annapolis and Anne Arundel County during the holidays. A host of events for the young and young at heart makes it easy for everyone to get into the spirit of the season. To help you celebrate, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has pulled together a handy list of 14 holiday happenings the whole family can enjoy. For a more complete calendar of festive possibilities, check out www.visitannapolis.org/.

Daily, Through Tuesday, January 1

Lights on the Bay

Don’t miss this spectacular drive-through holiday lights show beside the Chesapeake Bay. The event features more than 70 animated and stationary displays, including traditional Maryland-themed favorites, holiday and children’s displays. Proceeds benefit SPCA of Anne Arundel County. 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. nightly, weather permitting. Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis. 410-268-4388, www.lightsonthebay.org/.

Fridays-Saturdays, December 7, 14-15, 21-22

Holiday Candlelight Stroll

Stroll through Annapolis alongside a festively attired colonial guide and learn about holiday traditions. Includes tour inside the historic Hammond Harwood House for additional seasonal spirit. 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tours depart from Information Booth at Annapolis City Dock. 410-268-7601,

annapolistours.com/our-tours/candlelight-stroll.

Fridays-Sundays, Through December 31 – (Except Saturday, December 8)

Jolly Express Cruises

Take a holiday-inspired “sleigh ride” cruise aboard Watermark’s Miss Anne, adorned with reindeer spirit. 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tours depart from City Dock in downtown Annapolis. 410-268-7601, cruisesonthebay.com/special-cruises/jolly-express.

Thursdays, December 6, 13, 20

Midnight Madness Holiday Shopping

Lights, garland, action! Historic Annapolis shops throw open their doors in a glorified block party that’s open to all. Enjoy outside musical performances as well as food and refreshments at many stores as you stroll along Main Street, Maryland Avenue, West Street, State Circle and City Dock in search of that perfect gift. Sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. December 6 and 13, 6:00 p.m. to midnight; December 20, 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Downtown Annapolis.

www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/midnight-madness

[email protected].

Fridays & Saturdays, December 7-22

Illuminated London Town

Experience the magic of a winter evening at Illuminated London Town! Sip hot cider and roast s’mores beside roaring fires in the Historic Area. Explore the gardens illuminated with festive holiday lights. Discover colonial nighttime festivities and holidays at a candlelit William Brown House, decorated for the season. Enjoy special performances in the gardens each week. 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037. 410-222-1919, www.historiclondontown.org.

Saturday, December 8

36th Annual Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade

More than 30 brightly lit boats bedecked for the holiday season parade around the Annapolis waterfront and Spa Creek. Themes including Santa Claus, Polar Bear Christmas, a Christmas Angel and the Abominable Snowman have delighted young and old in this traditional Annapolis holiday event. Thousands of lights and a host of jolly revelers make this a fun Christmas event for the entire family. Prime viewing areas include: Eastport, Spa Creek, City Dock and Naval Academy seawall. Sponsored by the Eastport Yacht Club. 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Annapolis Harbor and Spa Creek. 844-463-6392, Eastportyc.org/lights-parade.

Saturday, December 15

Holiday Open House

Celebrate a merry holiday with Declaration of Independence signer William and his wife Mary. Take a break from the busy holiday season and enjoy an afternoon of history and family-friendly activities. Visit with the Pacas and their friends in a home filled with laughter, games, music and sweet treats to share. Stroll down to Hogshead to continue the celebration with the middling sort, where more music, dancing and merriment is destined to put a holiday spring in your step. 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. William Paca House, 186 Prince George Street; Hogshead, 43 Pinkney Street, Annapolis 21401. 410-267-7619, www.annapolis.org/.

Monday, December 31

11th Annual Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefitting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro) will match Virginia Tech and University of Cincinnati in its 11th Anniversary game. Noon. U.S. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis 21401. Tickets: 888-841-2787, militarybowl.org/.

Monday, December 31

City of Annapolis New Year’s Eve Celebration

Family activities fill the day and music and dancing fill the night at this annual celebration welcoming the New Year. For the third year, kids’ activities will take place on Weems Whelan fields behind Maryland Hall and Bates Middle School. Participants are invited to park at Park Place garage and take City of Annapolis-provided shuttles to and from Maryland Hall. Activities will include kids’ crafts, obstacle courses, moon bounces and music performed by kids’ rock bands. The afternoon festivities wrap up with on-site fireworks at approximately 5:15 p.m. Then it’s off to area restaurants for dinner with the kids. The second round of festivities includes live music and dancing at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock beginning at 8:00 p.m. and ending with midnight fireworks. Sponsored by City of Annapolis. 3:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., kid-friendly activities at Weems Whelan Fields behind Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401. 8:00 p.m. to midnight, Susan Campbell Park, City Dock, Annapolis 21401. 410-263-7997, www.annapolis.gov/.

