The Cottages at Queenstown: A little known oasis on on the Chester River

About three months ago, I got wind of a new place to stay on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Three private cottages, right on the Chester River. Intrigued, my girlfriend and I finally found time to get away from Annapolis for a short overnight jaunt to the other side of the Chesapeake Bay for a night at the Cottages at Queenstown.

The three cottages are part of the Queenstown Harbor golf course (the public half-sister to the Golf Club at South River), and I had not been there for more than ten years since my son’s Cub Scout days. We used to to a year-end campout down by the boathouse. And boy has it changed.

Not being a golfer, I can’t really speak to the course play, but I can say that the property looked fantastic and with the addition of the Tavern at Queenstown Harbor, it really seems to be your golf destination on the shore. But overnight?

In a word — YES!

Now to be clear, this is not a five-star resort; but it is five-star accommodations. There are no concierges…there is a very helpful golf pro. There is not a choice of on-site dining venues…there is a great little tavern in the pro-shop. But, if you are looking for some of the most exquisite views in Maryland coupled with a fantastic house right on the water, this is the place for you.

Cottage guests do receive priority tee time reservations well in advance and discounted golf access for both the River Course and Lakes Courses.

We arrived and checking in could not have been easier. Swing by the pro shop, get a door code and head to the cottage. Drive slow, the area is replete with deer and raccoons. As we approached the three cottages (more are planned) it reminded us of a North Carolina beach house–expansive, lots of windows and a view to die for.

We stayed in the smallest of the three–the Wye Cottage which, in hindsight which can accommodate a lot more than the the two of us. Each cottage has several bedrooms, a stocked (not food) kitchen, and grand open spaces for cooking and entertaining and the living extends to the outdoors with a gas grill and a large gas fire pit which was perfect for sharing a bottle of wine as the sun set. And to get some exercise, you can golf, or just take a walk around the lovely grounds!

If you are not in the mood to cook (as we weren’t) Queenstown is a short jaunt to many great restaurants. We met some friends for dinner at Bridges Restaurant, but within a very short drive you have Rustico, Knoxie’s Table, Hemmingways, Fisherman’s Inn, The Narrows, and Cracker Barrel (kidding..but there IS one). For nightlife, if the fire pit is too mellow, Big Owl Tiki Bar, Dirty Dave’s Tiki Bar, The Jetty, Red Eye’s Dock Bar, Rams Head Shore House, and Big Bats Cafe are all a quick Uber from the cottages.

Day trip? Absolutely. The Queenstown Outlets are literally across the street and the charm of St. Michael’s is about 30 minutes to the south.

Although our Thanksgiving plans had already been made, we did think it would be an ideal location for a family reunion or holiday celebration. Other uses–bachelor or bachelorette parties, weddings and rehearsals, boys or girls weekends away, golf weekends, anniversary celebrations, and more.

But for us this was about getting out of our routine and relaxing for a weekend in a spectacular setting. Mission accomplished. You can check out all the images and floor plans and get check availability here; but I think that the best way to describe a place is with photos–real ones, and here are ours. Oh, and they don’t charge extra for the sunsets!

