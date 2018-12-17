Ten educators names semi-finalists for Teacher-of-the-Year
Ten teachers from all levels of the school system were named today as semi-finalists for the 2019 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:
- Aundrea Atwood-Starkey, a math teacher at Southern High School
- Teresa Beilstein, a third-grade teacher at South Shore Elementary School
- Bonita Bradway, a fifth-grade teacher at Tyler Heights Elementary School
- David Britton, a social studies teacher at Magothy River Middle School
- Kimberly Collins, a physical education and health teacher at Chesapeake High School
- Carrie Deaver, a physical education teacher at Pasadena Elementary School
- Samantha Klenkel Wilkinson, a third-grade teacher at Cape St. Claire Elementary School
- Sean Lane, a music teacher at Phoenix Academy
- Sarah Serena, a fifth-grade teacher at Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Kimberly Travers, a kindergarten teacher at Meade Heights Elementary School
The following teachers were named semifinalists for Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:
- Keya Belt Robinson, a science teacher at St. Martin’s Lutheran School
- Regina O’Hara, an English literature teacher at Archbishop Spalding High School
- Ellen Smith, a Spanish teacher at St. Mary’s High School
- Christine Zito, a science teacher at The Summit School
The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 46 public schools teachers and seven independent school teachers to be honored at the 33rd Annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The headline sponsor for this year’s Excellence in Education awards dinner is BGE. For more details about the event, click here.
The Excellence in Education Awards will also honor local businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county. Nominations for Business Partner of the Year will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Nomination forms are available here.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities can click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829 for more information.
AACPS
