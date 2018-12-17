Ten educators named semi-finalists for Teacher-of-the-Year

Ten teachers from all levels of the school system were named today as semi-finalists for the 2019 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:

Aundrea Atwood-Starkey, a math teacher at Southern High School

Teresa Beilstein, a third-grade teacher at South Shore Elementary School

Bonita Bradway, a fifth-grade teacher at Tyler Heights Elementary School

David Britton, a social studies teacher at Magothy River Middle School

Kimberly Collins, a physical education and health teacher at Chesapeake High School

Carrie Deaver, a physical education teacher at Pasadena Elementary School

Samantha Klenkel Wilkinson, a third-grade teacher at Cape St. Claire Elementary School

Sean Lane, a music teacher at Phoenix Academy

Sarah Serena, a fifth-grade teacher at Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Kimberly Travers, a kindergarten teacher at Meade Heights Elementary School

The following teachers were named semifinalists for Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Keya Belt Robinson, a science teacher at St. Martin’s Lutheran School

Regina O’Hara, an English literature teacher at Archbishop Spalding High School

Ellen Smith, a Spanish teacher at St. Mary’s High School

Christine Zito, a science teacher at The Summit School

The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 46 public schools teachers and seven independent school teachers to be honored at the 33rd Annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The headline sponsor for this year’s Excellence in Education awards dinner is BGE. For more details about the event, click here.

The Excellence in Education Awards will also honor local businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county. Nominations for Business Partner of the Year will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Nomination forms are available here.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities can click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829 for more information.

