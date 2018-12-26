Teen killed while crossing Route 100 on Christmas night

On December 25, 2018 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to MD 100 East just west of Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie for a crash involving multiple pedestrians. On December 25, 2018 at approximately 7:45 p.m.,officers responded to MD 100 East just west of Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie for a crash involving multiple pedestrians.

A Volkswagen was eastbound on MD 100. A small group of pedestrians were attempting to cross MD 100 from the area off of Hospital Drive. The Volkswagen struck two of the pedestrians. One pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other pedestrian was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the pedestrians unlawfully crossing a controlled access highway. There is no indication of excessive speed or alcohol use by the driver. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

The vehicle was a 2008 VW operated by a 30-year old woman from Glen Burnie.

Stephen Christopher Carlise, 17, of Glen Burnie was fatally injured. A 15-year old female from Glen Burnie is in serious condition at Shock Trauma.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB