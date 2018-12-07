Springfield Middle School 6th Grader selected for 3M Play To Win Award at Military Bowl

Juliana Brawner, a sixth-grader at Springfield Middle School in Williamsport, Md., has been selected as the third finalist for the 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl and 3M.

As a finalist, Juliana will receive two complimentary tickets to attend this year’s Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, which will be played on Monday, Dec. 31 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., as Virginia Tech plays Cincinnati. The 3M Play to Win Award winner, which will be announced in mid-December, will receive a prize package and the opportunity to be on the sidelines for the Military Bowl’s opening kickoff.

Juliana volunteers at the Air National Guard, and is active at school, where she is a member of the “Cougar Camp,” doing STEM activities on Thursdays after school. She plans to join the Robotics Club. She is a member of the school orchestra, playing the cello, and aspires to become an Eagle Scout. Julia also is very athletic; her favorite sports are lacrosse and gymnastics.

“She has always enjoyed anything with science,” said Juliana’s father, Troy Brawner, who has served 30 years in the West Virginia Air National Guard and is a Chief Master Sergeant. “She enjoys doing math. She likes to be in those clubs. I keep pushing her – you can’t go wrong by sticking with that type of background. And it definitely helps with her schoolwork and her grades.”

Troy Brawner also is a Baltimore Ravens season ticket holder and said that Juliana can often be found watching the Ravens, West Virginia University or Michigan State University football games.

Tickets for the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, are on sale. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

