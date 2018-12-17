Sponsors announced for 2018 Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, today proudly announced its lineup of sponsors for this year’s game as Virginia Tech and Cincinnati get set to kick off New Year’s Eve in Annapolis. The National Capital Region’s bowl game continues to be supported by many longtime partners throughout the region who share the commitment to honor and support our nation’s service men and women.

Title sponsor Northrop Grumman and charitable partner USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore are each in their ninth season working with the Bowl. Sponsoring the Military Bowl is one more way for Northrop Grumman to support the work of the USO and its mission of connecting service members to family, home and country.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association returns for the sixth year as the game’s hosting sponsor. Founding partner Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, has supported the Bowl since its inception and looks forward to the teams and fans enjoying the hospitality of the Nation’s Capital.

Military Bowl Five-Star Sponsors include 3M, Dell EMC and Marriott International.

The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection; Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel; and the Marriott Marquis Washington, DC serve as official hotels for the teams, bands, fans, media and game officials.

3M, in its fourth season partnering with the Military Bowl, continues to increase its engagement and once again sponsored the 3M Play to Win Award, honoring one special youngster from the region.

Dell EMC and Future Tech Enterprises Inc. are sponsors of the gift package that each player on the Virginia Tech and Cincinnati teams will receive.

Military Bowl Four-Star Sponsors include Future Tech Enterprises, Inc.; the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Marketing Partnership; and Perspecta.

Military Bowl Three-Star Sponsors include American Airlines, which is the official airline of the Military Bowl; Federal Resources; Katcef Brothers Inc.-Budweiser; Navy Federal Credit Union, NewDay USA; Octo Consulting Group; and Shapiro, Lifschitz & Schram.

Military Bowl Two-Star Sponsors include Allstate; Anne Arundel County; Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation; Coca Cola Bottling Company Consolidated; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Fidelity Investments; GE Aviation; Starbucks; and Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, which is the sponsor of the Salute to Heroes Dinner on Dec. 30.

Military Bowl One-Star Sponsors include Alliance Global Graphics; Hunton Andrews Kurth; Image360; and Werner Enterprises.

Military Bowl Supporting Sponsor Capital Bank N.A. also is the title sponsor of the DC Touchdown Club. Driven is the official VIP car service provider of the Military Bowl. WRNR is the official radio partner of the Military Bowl Parade. Fidelity First,Starbucks and Navy Federal Credit Union are sponsors of the Military Bowl Parade. The Chesapeake Bayhawks and Washington Nationals also are supporting sponsors.

“The Military Bowl’s mission is to honor and support our nation’s service members and we are proud to work with so many partners and sponsors who share in this commitment,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We thank them for their participation and support, which allows us to do so many meaningful things for our service members, raise awareness for the nation’s military and contribute to the USO.”

Tickets for the Military Bowl start at $30 and can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849. Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates please visit militarybowl.org, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl, like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook or download the Military Bowl app. Fans also are encouraged to sign up to receive important text messages from the Military Bowl and City of Annapolis by texting Bowl to 99411.

