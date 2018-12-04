Save the date for Denim & Diamonds 2019, April 27th

Please Save the Date for the 2019 AAMC Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Bash, Saturday April 27, 2019. Don’t miss the Annapolis event of the year under the stars at AAMC’s South Campus, 1997 Annapolis Exchange Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland.

Denim & Diamonds is a night of fun, food and dancing under the stars. The spring bash tent party will feature fabulous cuisine from Ken Upton Catering, gourmet food trucks, a great band, unique silent auction & raffle and a “come as you like” theme.

From your favorite pair of denims to your best cocktail dress, everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds.

The 2019 Spring Bash benefits the expansion of mental health services at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

For more information, please contact Kendra Smith Houghton, Manager Meetings and Special Events @ 443-481-4739 or [email protected].

