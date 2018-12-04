“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Save the date for Denim & Diamonds 2019, April 27th

| December 4, 2018
Rams Head

Please Save the Date for the 2019 AAMC Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Bash, Saturday April 27, 2019. Don’t miss the Annapolis event of the year under the stars at AAMC’s South Campus, 1997 Annapolis Exchange Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland.

Denim & Diamonds is a night of fun, food and dancing under the stars. The spring bash tent party will feature fabulous cuisine from Ken Upton Catering, gourmet food trucks, a great band, unique silent auction & raffle and a “come as you like” theme.

From your favorite pair of denims to your best cocktail dress, everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds.

The 2019 Spring Bash benefits the expansion of mental health services at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

For more information, please contact Kendra Smith Houghton, Manager Meetings and Special Events @ 443-481-4739 or [email protected].

[blackwall-hitch-rotating-ad]

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here