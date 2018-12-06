Annapolis real estate agent killed while working in model home in Hanover

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at approximately 5:06 p.m, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a 911 call coming from the 7500 block of Newmanstown Drive, Hanover, Maryland. Upon arrival officers entered a model home/home sales center and discovered an adult male suffering from apparent trauma. Medical personnel arrived on scene and rendered aid but the male was pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Steven Bernard Wilson, a thirty three year old male from the 500 block of Captain John Brice Way, Annapolis, Maryland. The victim was a sales and marketing representative working out of the model home. Evidence at the scene indicated the death of Mr. Wilson was the result of a homicide. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday, December 06, 2018 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anne Arundel County Homicide responded to the scene along with the Evidence Collection Unit. Several searches were conducted of the model home, surrounding areas with the assistance of Air and K-9 Units. An area canvass of the neighborhood was done and detectives were able to identify multiple pieces of evidence throughout the night.

As this is a very active and fluid investigation Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

