Police make arrest in murder of real estate agent

This is an update from yesterday’s story.

On Thursday, December 6, 2018, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Steven Wilson. The OCME ruled the cause of his death as a gunshot wound(s) with the manner being homicide.

As homicide detectives worked throughout the day and nights interviewing witnesses and examining the recovered evidence a suspect was developed. Homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant for Dillon Nicholas Augustyniak, an eighteen year old male from the 7800 block of Clark Road, Jessup, Maryland. With the assistance of the Special Operations Section search warrants were executed linking the suspect to the murder of Mr. Wilson.

On Friday, December 07, 2018 at approximately 12:52 a.m., the Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Baltimore Police Department located Dillon Augustyniak in the 2100 block of Ramsey Street, Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been charged for the murder of Steven Wilson with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00 and Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence.

The investigation revealed this was a random act of violence with the motive being robbery.

Even though an arrest has been made this is a very active and fluid investigation Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

Dillon Nicholas Augustyniak (booking photo not available)

DOB: 03/16/2000

7800 block of Clark Road

Jessup, MD 20794

Charges:

First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00

Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence

