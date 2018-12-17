Police investigating rash of crimes this weekend in Eastport including a home invasion

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a rash of crimes in the Eastport section of the City that occurred this weekend including a home invasion.

From this morning’s police report:

Theft of Trailer – 201800005406 – 200-299 Second St – 10/15/17 to 05/15/2018: A Venture double axle boat trailer was stolen from private property.

Attempted Theft from Vehicle – 201800005407 – 500-599 Horn Point Dr – 12/14 at 9pm to 12/15 at 10am: An unlocked vehicle was entered, but nothing was stolen.

Stolen Vehicle – 201800005408 – 800-899 Parkwood Av – 12/15 from 12:01am to 11am: An unlocked dark blue 2016 Honda Pilot, MD reg. 6CJ2787, was stolen.

Theft from Vehicle – 201800005409 – 700-799 Parkwood Av – 12/14 at 9pm to 12/15 at 12pm: Two unlocked vehicles were entered and one MacBook laptop computer and three Dell laptop computers were stolen from one of the vehicles.

Theft from Vehicle – 201800005418 – 500-599 Third St – 12/14 at 5pm to 12/15 at 10am: Jewelry and two gold wristwatches were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Theft from Vehicle – 201800005421 – 1300-1399 Roosevelt St – 12/14 at 10:30pm to 12/16 at 1pm: A wallet was stolen from an apparently unlocked vehicle.

Home Invasion Burglary – 201800005424 – 300-399 Garden Gate La – 12/16 at 6pm: The adult male victim reported that he was approached in his driveway by three male suspects. The three men threatened the victim and ordered him into his home. The men searched the home and stole money before fleeing.

