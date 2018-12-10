“Herrmann
PODCAST: Stephen Kellog at Rams Head on December 28th

| December 10, 2018

There is nothing this guy can’t do. SuperDad. SuperHusband. SuperAmerican and an all-star performer. Stephen Kellogg will return to the Rams Head On Stage on December 28th to support his latest album, Objects in the Mirror.

I got a chance to speak with him on his birthday and we chatted about the album, the show, a lot about his family and how he feels the need to support the military, a cure for children’s cancer and human trafficking.  After a Ted talk, a book, and an Amazon movie made about him, I don’t know how he keeps grounded…but somehow he does!  Check out the podcast below and go see Stephen Kellogg on the 28th of December! Tickets available right here!

Rams Head

