“Herrmann
http://bit.ly/HerrmannDec112018= Dec 11 to?
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

PODCAST: Beer, Military Bowl, A Miracle on Annapolis Street

| December 21, 2018
Rams Head

 

 

Today, we continue our monthly series (no set schedule other than monthly) about beer.  We have a huge distributer of beer right here in Annapolis–Katcef Brothers Inc. and they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify beer for us.  Now, full disclosure–I like beer! I like beer a lot!  But, I am not a beer snob and a Bud Light will suit me just fine.

This month, Lauren Hamilton joined us again and brought along Charlie Oxendine from Katcef and we’re talking Military Bowl and beer.

There is a lot of pomp and circumstance along with the Military Bowl–a few more times to nominate a hero in the Who’s Your Hero contest. A Miracle on Annapolis Street. A parade with the Clydesdales. A tailgate. A bowl game. And New Years!  And in between all that we try out some great winter beers– Devil’s Backbone Danzig, Dominion’s Morning Glory, and Victory’s Storm King.  (My vote is the Danzig) And they created this crazy concoction called a Sofierita!

Have a listen!

Links:

Come along on our beer journey!

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here