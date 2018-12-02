Pittman to be sworn in as new County Executive for Anne Arundel County tomorrow at 11am

At 11am tomorrow, Steuart Pittman will take the reins of government for Anne Arundel County on the stage at Maryland Hall. The event was free; however tickets are sold out and no longer available. There will be opportunities to watch online as the new County Executive lays out his vision for Anne Arundel County over the next four to eight years.

Pittman defeated incumbent County Executive Steve Schuh in November by 3 points in a “Blue Wave” that saw many changes in Anne Arundel County leadership including the makeup of the county council which will now have a democratic majority; and for the first time ever–a female majority with only 2 males on the 7 member council. The council will be sworn in later tomorrow in council chambers and will be expected to take their seats tomorrow night for their first meeting.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Pittman throughout the campaign to discuss his vision in detail. Out first interview was at the beginning of the campaign.

And our second was shortly before the election after he had laid out that vision to the citizens who were about to elect him to the top job in the county.

We will be recording the inauguration tomorrow and expect to have the full ceremony online by mid afternoon. Stay tuned.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB