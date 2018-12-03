Pittman lays down ambitious agenda during inaugural address

Today, Steuart Pittman took the Oath of Office to be the tenth County Executive of Anne Arundel County. More than 700 attended the inauguration at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts to commemorate this event.

Pittman laid out his vision for the county in a fifteen minute speech centered around a theme of community. The new County Executive emphasized a collaborative spirit and creating a county government that is open, honest, respectful and inclusive.

“If you want a voice in this government, you don’t get it by who you know or how much money is in your bank account,” said Pittman. “You get it by building community.”

In his inauguration speech, Pittman detailed goals and policy proposals for his Administration around the same framework in which he formed his seven transition teams: Safe communities, healthy communities, thriving communities, empowered communities, sustainable communities, educated communities and responsive government.

Among the ambitious list was:

Forming a gun violence prevention commission;

Ending the 287(g) partnership with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE);

Opening discussion with the State to acquire the 447-acre Crownsville Hospital Center property;

Hiring the county’s first environmental policy advisor;

Supporting educators and first responders;

Creating an open and transparent government; and

Increasing community engagement and data reporting.

During the ceremony, four community leaders spoke about their optimism for Anne Arundel County.

Janice Hayes-Williams, a local historian;

Josie Urrea, a student at Severn High School and the student representative on the Anne Arundel County School Board;

Gary Hoenig, a farmer who has been a steward of the land for four decades;

Brian Holtslander, a career Anne Arundel County firefighter.

The ceremony began with an interfaith invocation, given by leaders of local Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations. Maryland Speaker of the House Michael E. Busch welcomed the crowd and Reverend Steven Tillett, Pastor of Asbury Broadneck United Methodist Church served as emcee. Scott Poyer, the newly-elected Clerk of the Circuit Court, administered the oath to Pittman, as the new County Executive’s family stood by.

County Executive Pittman ended his speech by introducing the new county slogan. During his Administration, outgoing County Executive Steve Schuh referred to Anne Arundel as “the best place to live, work or start a business in Maryland.”

“I thought that was a pretty good slogan, but it was missing a few things,” said Pittman. Citing his frugal nature, Pittman decided to cut nine words to make it more inclusive. “From now on, Anne Arundel County will be simply The Best Place.”

To hear the entire inauguration, please click on the player below. Pittman’s swearing in and comments begin at 49:00.

