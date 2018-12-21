Pittman hires new fire chief, names Trumbauer to new senior positon

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced several key appointments.

Pittman is appointing Trisha Wolford to be the county’s next fire chief, effective January 28. Wolford is currently the assistant fire chief in Spokane, Washington, and was previously deputy fire chief in Bozeman, Montana. She currently serves as the chair of the Professional Development Committee of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. She began her fire service career in Anne Arundel County in 2006, serving for 10 years in the county fire department where she was a firefighter, paramedic, company officer, arson and explosives investigator, internal investigator and tactical swat medic. Wolford will be the county’s first female fire chief.

“Trisha Wolford served our county with distinction for ten years, and then made a name for herself at the National Fire Academy, first in the Executive Fire Officer Program and then as a consultant to the Academy,” said Pittman. “We needed a leader for this department with both institutional knowledge and a vision based on best practices across the country. Chief Wolford has all of that combined with a strong passion to serve the communities of Anne Arundel County.”

On December 18, current Fire Chief Allan Graves submitted his resignation, effective on December 31.

“I join all Anne Arundel County residents in thanking Chief Graves for his service,” said Pittman. “He served the department and the county with honor and I wish him well in the future.”

Mr. Pittman also announced the following appointments:

Chris Trumbauer will join the Office of County Executive as senior advisor for policy and communications, starting on January 14, 2019. Mr. Trumbauer served on the County Council for two terms, representing the greater Annapolis area (District 6) from 2010 – 2018. He is currently a vice president at The Hatcher Group, a communications firm that works for nonprofit organizations. He is also a co-chair of Mr. Pittman’s transition effort.

“Chris Trumbauer is widely recognized as one of the most knowledgeable and effective council members in the history of our county,” said Pittman. “We have an ambitious agenda, and Chris’s wise counsel as transition co-chair showed all of us that we need him in this administration.”

Jessica Leys will be acting budget officer, beginning January 1, 2019. Ms. Leys has worked in the county budget office for 19 years and is currently the assistant budget officer. She has served as acting budget officer several times during her career. John Hammond, the county’s longtime budget officer is retiring on December 31. During his 25 year career with Anne Arundel County, he has served as budget director, chief administrative officer, and acting county executive over the tenure of seven different county executives.

“I knew months ago that John Hammond would retire at the end of this year,” said Pittman. “What I did not realize is how well he prepared for this moment – building such a talented and skilled budget team to ensure a seamless transition,” said Pittman. “We are keeping John on our speed dial, and through the expertise of Jessica Leys, the county will continue to practice fiscally responsible management of the taxpayers’ money.”

William Martin will serve as acting superintendent of detention facilities, beginning on January 1, 2019. Martin is currently an administrator for the Ordnance Road Correctional Center. He has been with the county for 23 years and has served in corrections for 45 years. Current Superintendent Terry Kokolis is retiring from county service on December 31.

