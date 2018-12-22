Next up at Rams Head On Stage: The Rippingtons and Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Rippingtons feat. Russ Freeman

Sunday, March 24

5:30pm & 8:30pm | $39.50

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Sunday, April 14

1pm | $22.50

*All Ages Matinee

The Classic Rock Experience feat. The Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More

Saturday, June 29

8:30pm | $30

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride

12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of RUSTED ROOT

12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Sinbad

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson

12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute New Year’s Eve Concert

01/02 The Official Blues Brothers Revue

01/03 & 01/04 Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

01/06 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

01/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes

01/09 Comedian Sean Sarvis, Chocolate & special guest Thomas “Teezus” Terrell Jr.

01/10 Blackhawk

01/11 Jenn Grinels

01/12 Jackson Dean *All Ages Matinee

01/12 New Romance 80s Tribute

01/13 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year featuring special guests

01/14 Albert Lee

01/16 The Verve Pipe

01/17 Vivian Green

01/18 Lez Zeppelin

01/19 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/20 Starbelly

01/21 Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour

01/22 Peter & Jeremy: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

01/23 Danny Burns

01/24 Chuck Brown Band

01/25 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag After Dark

01/26 Tom Papa

01/27 Gaelic Storm

01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce

01/30 Daley & JMSN

02/01 THE WEIGHT BAND feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group w. Kerri Powers

02/02 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/04 Kasey Chambers w. Carly Burruss

02/06 ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

02/07 Greg Brown

02/09 The Dirty Grass Players: Dead Allman Brothers Tribute w. Kendall Street Company

02/10 School of Rock: A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy v. Dio *All Ages Matinee

02/10 Valerie June

02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour w. Sarah Lee Guthrie at Maryland Hall

02/12 Walter Trout

02/13 The 5th Dimension

02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips

02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper

02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee

02/17 Rahsaan Patterson

02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour

02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau

02/21 Rachael & Vilray

02/22 James McMurtry

02/23 David Bromberg Quintet

02/25 The Milk Carton Kids

02/26 The High Kings

02/28 Amy Grant

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

