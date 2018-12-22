Next up at Rams Head On Stage: The Rippingtons and Big Sam’s Funky Nation
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The Rippingtons feat. Russ Freeman
Sunday, March 24
5:30pm & 8:30pm | $39.50
Big Sam’s Funky Nation
Sunday, April 14
1pm | $22.50
*All Ages Matinee
The Classic Rock Experience feat. The Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More
Saturday, June 29
8:30pm | $30
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride
12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of RUSTED ROOT
12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Sinbad
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson
12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute New Year’s Eve Concert
01/02 The Official Blues Brothers Revue
01/03 & 01/04 Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
01/06 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
01/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes
01/09 Comedian Sean Sarvis, Chocolate & special guest Thomas “Teezus” Terrell Jr.
01/10 Blackhawk
01/11 Jenn Grinels
01/12 Jackson Dean *All Ages Matinee
01/12 New Romance 80s Tribute
01/13 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year featuring special guests
01/14 Albert Lee
01/16 The Verve Pipe
01/17 Vivian Green
01/18 Lez Zeppelin
01/19 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
01/20 Starbelly
01/21 Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour
01/22 Peter & Jeremy: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
01/23 Danny Burns
01/24 Chuck Brown Band
01/25 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag After Dark
01/26 Tom Papa
01/27 Gaelic Storm
01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce
01/30 Daley & JMSN
02/01 THE WEIGHT BAND feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group w. Kerri Powers
02/02 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/04 Kasey Chambers w. Carly Burruss
02/06 ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA
02/07 Greg Brown
02/09 The Dirty Grass Players: Dead Allman Brothers Tribute w. Kendall Street Company
02/10 School of Rock: A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy v. Dio *All Ages Matinee
02/10 Valerie June
02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour w. Sarah Lee Guthrie at Maryland Hall
02/12 Walter Trout
02/13 The 5th Dimension
02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips
02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper
02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee
02/17 Rahsaan Patterson
02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour
02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau
02/21 Rachael & Vilray
02/22 James McMurtry
02/23 David Bromberg Quintet
02/25 The Milk Carton Kids
02/26 The High Kings
02/28 Amy Grant
