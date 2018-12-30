New Year, New You! Anne Arundel County Department of Health wants to help you quit smoking
Are you thinking about quitting smoking? Stop smoking in 2019! The Learn To Live program at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health offers free self-help information to assist with smoking cessation.
● Quit Smoking Kit (available in English and Spanish): Provides adults with steps for quitting and staying smoke-free. To request a kit, call the Learn To Live Line at 410-222-7979 or the Spanish Language Line at 410-222-4479. Kits can also be ordered or downloaded at www.MyQuitKit.org.
● www.SmokingStinks.org: A resource to help teens learn about the dangers of smoking and vaping.
The Department of Health, in partnership with community health care providers, sponsors free quit-smoking classes for individuals who live, work or attend school in the county. The classes include counseling and may offer patches, gum or other FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy. Pre-registration is required. The following local health care providers offer the quit-smoking classes:
● Anne Arundel Community College, Health Services, 101 College Parkway, Arnold. Call 410-777-2480 or visit www.aacc.edu.
● Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2002 Medical Parkway, Health Sciences Institute, Annapolis. Call 443-481-5555 or visit www.aahs.org/events.
● Owensville Primary Care, 134 Owensville Road, West River. Call 410-867-4700 or visit www.owensvillepc.com.
● University of Maryland, Baltimore Washington Medical Center, 305 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie. Call 410-555-8103 or visit www.umms.org/bwmc.
For more information about cancer prevention and tobacco-use prevention and cessation, visit www.LearnToLiveHealthy.org or call 410-222-7979.
