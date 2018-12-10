MVA receives National Security Excellence Award for driver’s license enhancements

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) recently received the 2018 National Security Excellence Award from the Keeping Identities Safe organization for its decade-long commitment to enhancing the security and integrity of the state’s driver credentialing system. The Maryland Driver’s License and Identification card feature multiple layers of security to help prevent identity theft and fraud. MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn and MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer accepted the award from Keeping Identities Safe Executive Director Brian Zimmer.

“MDOT MVA is serious about keeping the personal information of the millions of Marylanders that we serve safe and secure,” said Secretary Rahn.

Among the first states to become REAL ID-compliant, MDOT MVA’s security-enhanced Driver’s License and identity theft preventative measures illustrate why it is a national leader in Driver’s License and Identification card security. Security measures include proof-of-identity verification, document fraud training and investigations, and physical and logical security improvements within its facilities.

“We appreciate receiving this recognition of the steps that have been taken to secure Maryland Driver’s Licenses and Identification cards, helping to protect Maryland residents from identity theft and fraud. We are committed to ensuring the documents our customers entrust to us are protected and the documents that we issue are as secure as possible,” said Administrator Nizer.

The award also recognizes MDOT MVA for its continuing regional and national coordinative efforts to protect the personal identity information of Maryland residents. MDOT MVA shares its crime prevention expertise with other states, including interstate cooperation to prevent individuals from violating the “One Driver, One License” standard and detecting multi-state identity fraud.

“Maryland’s review and verification process for proof of identity and proof of residency are among the best in the nation,” said Zimmer, the Keeping Identities Safe executive director. “MDOT MVA’s thorough process protects state residents from identity fraud and provides an extra level of security for the many secure federal facilities located in the state.”

Keeping Identities Safe is a 501 (c) (3), non-partisan, not-for-profit, crime prevention, educational charity based in Washington, D.C. The state recognition awards program was established to annually memorialize distinctive achievements of individual state agencies or document security companies.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS