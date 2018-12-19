Monique Ligthart earns CLHMS designation from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is pleased to announce that Monique Ligthart, an affiliated sales associate with the company’s Annapolis Church office, has earned the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation from The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

Ligthart joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have reached an excellent level of performance in the luxury real estate market and have completed The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s training course. The CLHMS designation is internationally recognized and designed to distinguish real estate agents with expertise, knowledge and experience in the luxury residential real estate market.

According to Ligthart, “The high-end residential property market takes a high level of experience, knowledge and professionalism. Receiving this designation further confirms my commitment to my clients.”

“By earning this designation, Monique continues to elevate the level of professional real estate services that she provides to her clients,” said Kathleen Brooks, branch vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Annapolis Church office.

With over 18 years of real estate experience, Ligthart specializes in residential real estate services in Anne Arundel County. She’s a Graduate of the Realtor Institute and a recipient of the International Diamond Society Award. Ligthart was born and raised in Netherlands and speaks English, Dutch, German and French. With the support of her husband, Ligthart has successfully combined her professional career with being a mother to her 11 year-old daughter.

