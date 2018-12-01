Miss America, Nia Franklin to perform national anthem at Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, today announced that Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin will sing the national anthem prior to kickoff of the 2018 Military Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

Franklin was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., and is a graduate of East Carolina University with a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina School of Arts. She is an accomplished opera singer and now resides in New York City. She was named Miss New York 2018 and competed at the Miss America pageant with a social impact initiative of “Advocating for the Arts.”

Franklin also is scheduled to participate in the Military Bowl Parade on gameday and attend the Medal of Honor/USO Reception prior to the game. Since being named Miss America, Franklin has been active with USO, including visits to Fort Meade in Maryland, the Association of the United States Army in Arlington, Va., and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“What a wonderful way to celebrate our nation prior to this year’s Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We have seen Nia perform at other events and can’t wait to see her on the field in Annapolis and hear her perform.”

Tickets for the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, are on sale. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849. This year’s Military Bowl once again will match representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates please visit militarybowl.org, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl, like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook or download the Military Bowl app.

