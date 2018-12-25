Military Bowl gift packages will be a hit with teams

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, will provide another terrific gift package to the Virginia Tech and Cincinnati players participating in this year’s Military Bowl.

The package features a Dell Mobile Projector, a pair of custom ISlides and an American Express gift card. The projector, which weighs less than one pound, turns any smart phone into a portable big screen television.

Dell EMC and Future Tech Enterprise Inc. are sponsors of the gift package that each player on the Virginia Tech and Cincinnati teams will receive.

“The Military Bowl takes a lot of pride in putting together a great Bowl Week experience for the players,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Our staff puts considerable time into selecting gifts that the players will enjoy and we are sure this year’s gifts will be a hit.”

This year’s Military Bowl matches Virginia Tech and Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 31 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates please visit militarybowl.org, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl, like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook or download the Military Bowl app. Fans also are encouraged to sign up to receive important text messages from the Military Bowl and City of Annapolis by texting Bowl to 99411.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports