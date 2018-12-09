MIDN Anne Richter awarded Marshall Scholarship

Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Anne Richter, 21, of Hinsdale, Ill., was recently awarded a Marshall Scholarship. This highly-competitive academic scholarship provides up to two years of postgraduate study at a United Kingdom university. This year, over 1,000 candidates competed for one of the 48 scholarships awarded.

Richter is a Mechanical Engineering major. She is one of 29 midshipman in the class of 2019 selected to be Bowman scholars, and is currently conducting independent research with nuclear applications. Last summer, she completed an internship at Pennsylvania State University working with additively manufactured metals. During her tenure as a midshipmen, Richter has also had the opportunity to travel to Vietnam on a Language Skills, Regional Expertise and Culture (LREC) trip, and to complete the Yukon Canoeing course in Canada through the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS).

At the Academy, Richter has served as Echo Company Commander leading her peers in the summer training of 80 incoming plebes (freshmen), and currently serves as the 2nd Battalion Academics Officer. She is a member of the Navy Women’s Lacrosse team, and was awarded Patriot League Academic Honor Roll and Eastern College Athletic Conference President’s Honor Roll for maintaining a 4.0 GPA while playing a division one sport. Richter also serves as the captain of the Bystander Intervention Core Team for the Academy’s chapter of It’s On Us.

Richter intends to pursue a master’s in additive manufacturing and advanced manufacturing technologies at the University of Sheffield, and is interested in additive manufacturing, colloquially known as 3D printing, with a focus on working with metals. Following her time in the Marshall Scholarship program, Richter will report to nuclear power school to begin training as a naval submariner.

The Marshall Scholarship Program was founded by an Act of Parliament in 1953 to commemorate the humane ideals of the European Recovery Program (Marshall Plan). Goals of the program include enabling future leaders of America the opportunity to study in the UK, to help scholars gain an understanding and appreciation of contemporary Britain, to contribute to the advancement of knowledge at Britain’s centers of academic excellence, and to motivate scholars to act as ambassadors throughout their lives, thus strengthening British-American relations. The program has awarded over 2,000 scholarships to date.

For more information on the Marshall Scholarship please visit www.marshallscholarship.org/.

