MHEC and DLLR working together for students impacted by the Brightwood College closing

Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary Dr. James D. Fielder and Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation (DLLR) Secretary Kelly M. Schulz today announced a collaboration to assist Maryland students impacted by the recent Brightwood College closure.

Education Corporation of America (ECA) discontinued all academic operations in Maryland on December 7, 2018, as part of a national closure. Three locations in Maryland operating as Brightwood College were impacted. MHEC is working closely with students, ECA headquarters in Alabama, and Maryland institutions of higher education to support Maryland students through this transition. 1,764 students at the three Brightwood campuses in Maryland were impacted, including 634 students in Baltimore, 814 students in Beltsville and 316 students in Towson. Brightwood offered 6 different academic programs in Maryland, including Computer Network Technician, Computer Support Technician, Electrical Sciences, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Pharmacy Technician, and Heating, Ventilation, AC, & Refrigeration (HVAC).

“MHEC is working with our Maryland institutions to participate in teach-out agreements, which allows students to continue their studies and carry their credits to other institutions across the state,” Secretary Fielder said.

Nearly a dozen colleges in Maryland have indicated interest in supporting Brightwood students with teach-out agreements, including Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, Cecil College, Community College of Baltimore County, Fortis College, Lincoln Tech, and Prince George’s Community College.

“Throughout this process, it is a privilege to work with Secretary Kelly Schulz, who has identified some 326 apprenticeship opportunities to place those students ready to enter the workforce,” Fielder added.

“It is important to us that we provide impacted students with opportunities that prepare them for lasting, meaningful careers,” said Secretary Schulz. “Apprenticeship’s ‘earn and learn’ model will build upon their education by providing one-on-one full-time training from a skilled craftsperson and related classroom instruction, all while offering a progressive wage.”

Brightwood students enrolled in skilled trades occupational training for the electrical, or HVAC industry may benefit from registered apprenticeship sponsors with immediate hiring needs. These apprenticeship opportunities couple paid on-the-job training with related instruction. Classes begin as soon as January, and could grant credit for instruction received at Brightwood. Students interested in learning more should contact the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program at [email protected].

In addition to teach-out options and apprenticeship opportunities, impacted students are also encouraged to utilize other state resources, such as EARN Maryland and the Maryland network of American Job Centers. EARN provides funding for free training in a variety of industries, including cybersecurity, information technology, healthcare, and construction. The program operates statewide and has a number of different training programs that students may enroll in. For more information on EARN, including a list of current program partnerships, visit www.dllr.maryland.gov/earn/.

Maryland’s American Job Centers, conveniently located throughout the state, provide a full range of free assistance to job seekers that includes career exploration, referrals to training programs, placement services, résumé preparation, and workshops to enhance job seeking skills and work readiness. Applicants have access to computers with internet access, printers, photocopiers, fax machines, telephones, and a variety of job search resource materials. Maryland’s 30 American Job Centers are listed at www.dllr.state.md.us/county.

MHEC has already obtained educational transcripts for those students that graduated Brightwood after 2005, and is currently working to obtain all student transcripts. MHEC has also announced a dedicated web page, a dedicated email address, and a toll-free phone number that will provide students with information on accessing records and transcripts, transfer options, and information regarding refunds.

