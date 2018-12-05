MH Media Strategies scores the proclamation trifecta

Annapolis-based MH Media Strategies scored a rare trifecta of proclamations for their civic engagement.

On Monday night in the Annapolis City Council chambers, the full-spectrum marketing, public relations, and design firm was honored with a Maryland House of Delegates proclamation presented by Delegate Herb McMillan, a Maryland Governor’s citation from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (presented by Del. McMillan) and one from the Annapolis City Council presented by Mayor Gavin Buckley.

They were recognized as an outstanding small business and for our contributions to local non-profits and charitable causes. Notably, MH Media was instrumental in the fast-tracked Annapolis Rising benefit concert in June to honor the slain Capital-Gazette employees. Other community projects where they have been involved include the Eastport A Rockin’ music festival, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park, the Annual Tug of War, and a number of smaller events and causes throughout the City.

Michael Hughes (the MH in the company) said “When we opened on day one, we knew that we’d be giving back to the community. And to be honest, we are so fortunate to have our wonderful clients that enable us to give back so generously. Our entire team is humbled by the recognition and we don’t plan to slow down any time soon.”

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB