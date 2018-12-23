“Herrmann
http://bit.ly/HerrmannDec112018= Dec 11 to?
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill top open at Village at Waugh Chapel

| December 23, 2018
Rams Head

Greenberg Gibbons announced  that Mezeh Mediterranean Grill will join The Village at Waugh Chapel, the mixed-use development in Gambrills, Md. The fast-casual restaurant is expected to open in early 2019.

Mezeh offers Mediterranean inspired made-to-order salads, grain bowls and sandwiches. The food is made from scratch daily in an open kitchen using freshly sourced ingredients. The 2,995-square-foot restaurant will be located next to Smoothie King and SAS Shoes.

Mezeh joins Safeway, HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Pier 1 Imports, Chipotle, Robert Andrew Salon & Spa and many other national and regional retailers, fast casual restaurants and fine dining options at The Village at Waugh Chapel.

Located in West Anne Arundel County, The Village at Waugh Chapel incorporates 404,000 square feet of retail space, 400 senior apartments, a restaurant park, an office building and three acres of lakes, parks and promenades into an attractive, open-air mixed-use development. The Village at Waugh Chapel is located next to the new Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, which is also managed by Greenberg Gibbons. For more information, go to shopwaughchapel.com or follow the property on Facebook.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here