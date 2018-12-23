Mezeh Mediterranean Grill top open at Village at Waugh Chapel

Greenberg Gibbons announced that Mezeh Mediterranean Grill will join The Village at Waugh Chapel, the mixed-use development in Gambrills, Md. The fast-casual restaurant is expected to open in early 2019.

Mezeh offers Mediterranean inspired made-to-order salads, grain bowls and sandwiches. The food is made from scratch daily in an open kitchen using freshly sourced ingredients. The 2,995-square-foot restaurant will be located next to Smoothie King and SAS Shoes.

Mezeh joins Safeway, HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Pier 1 Imports, Chipotle, Robert Andrew Salon & Spa and many other national and regional retailers, fast casual restaurants and fine dining options at The Village at Waugh Chapel.

Located in West Anne Arundel County, The Village at Waugh Chapel incorporates 404,000 square feet of retail space, 400 senior apartments, a restaurant park, an office building and three acres of lakes, parks and promenades into an attractive, open-air mixed-use development. The Village at Waugh Chapel is located next to the new Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, which is also managed by Greenberg Gibbons. For more information, go to shopwaughchapel.com or follow the property on Facebook.

