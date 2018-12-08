Maryland’s vehicle recall alert program a success

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) announced that since becoming the first state to implement a vehicle recall safety pilot program in April 2018, more than 73,500 recalls have been remedied as a result of using vehicle registration renewal notices to alert consumers to potential safety issues.

“The Maryland Department of Transportation’s number one priority is the safety of all Marylanders traveling on our roadways,” said MDOT Secretary Pete Rahn. “Providing customers with critical vehicle recall information during the vehicle registration renewal process is a win-win for customer service and safety.”

The program, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), provides Maryland drivers with important safety recall information via mailed and emailed registration renewal notices. The MDOT MVA has been working with Cox Automotive, Inc., a provider of industry-leading digital marketing, financial, retail and wholesale solutions across the automotive industry to obtain vehicle recall information.

Maryland was the only state in the nation to receive a grant from NHTSA, which totaled $222,300, for the pilot program. Now prior to sending out vehicle registration notices, MDOT MVA runs vehicles against the national safety recall database, and when recalls exist, MDOT MVA adds the life-saving recall messages to the vehicle registration renewal notices sent to Marylanders. This two-year pilot program alerts Marylanders to recalls on their vehicles and encourages recipients to take appropriate action to remedy open safety recalls by visiting their service dealer. An open recall does not affect the ability of a customer to renew their vehicle registration.

“I am pleased that MDOT MVA, in a relatively short time, has been able to connect many Marylanders with life-saving recall messages through their registration renewal,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

“Maryland Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) is proud that Maryland is the first state in the country to help consumers get timely information about vehicle recalls,” said MADA President, Peter Kitzmiller. “Getting these recall repairs completed is a critical safety issue and this program shows MDOT MVA’s willingness to be a leader on this important issue.”

“MDOT MVA’s safety recall pilot program illustrates the importance of providing consumers with the information they need to ensure that their cars are safe for themselves and their families,” said Marceline White, Executive Director of the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition. “Informed consumers are a critical component of safe roads and we appreciate MDOT MVA’s efforts.”

Customers may also check a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for open recalls at any time by contacting their authorized dealership or by using the VIN look-up tool found on the NHTSA website at www.nhtsa.gov.

